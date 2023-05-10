TEXAS BORDER INITIAL CRISIS RESPONSE

In the absence of appropriate actions on the border, and with a declaration of invasion, a group of Texan citizens have been emboldened to come to that aide of the State and the Nation to respond to the current and mounting exigent circumstances. This response team will provide operational center focused outreach and support to public and private safety organizations facilitating crime deterrence as well as coordinating actions to deploy resources specific to disaster relief in potentially semi permissive environments and humanitarian aid.

Message from Doc Chambers;

"Fellow Citizens & compatriots-

We are besieged on all sides by chaotic circumstances and we have sustained long enough. I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism & everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch - If this call is neglected, we are determined to sustain ourselves as long as possible & act like former soldiers who never forget what is due to our own honor & that of our country - Victory or Death."

Doc Chambers

P. S. The Lord is on our side







