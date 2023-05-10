TEXAS BORDER INITIAL CRISIS RESPONSE

Goal:
USD $500,000
Raised:
USD $104,988
Campaign funds will be received by Peter Chambers
In the absence of appropriate actions on the border, and with a declaration of invasion, a group of Texan citizens have been emboldened to come to that aide of the State and the Nation to respond to the current and mounting exigent circumstances. This response team will provide operational center focused outreach and support to public and private safety organizations facilitating crime deterrence as well as coordinating actions to deploy resources specific to disaster relief in potentially semi permissive environments and humanitarian aid.
Message from Doc Chambers;
"Fellow Citizens & compatriots-
We are besieged on all sides by chaotic circumstances and we have sustained long enough. I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism & everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch - If this call is neglected, we are determined to sustain ourselves as long as possible & act like former soldiers who never forget what is due to our own honor & that of our country - Victory or Death."
Doc Chambers
P. S. The Lord is on our side
We are so grateful for what you guys are doing on the border! God bless you and keep you!
Good bless you, Doc. Thank you for all you do. Blessings for 2025!
God bless you Doc for all you and your team are doin. We pray for you all. I’m a 4th generation Texan and love my state. Thanks for bein there Doc, God bless you and yours.
November 4th, 2023
DEAR REMNANT A TEAM AUXILLARY MEMBERS. WE HAVE BEEN SO BLESSED BECAUSE OF Y'ALL. SO MUCH HAS HAPPENED. WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO BRING ON TWO MORE FULL TIME MEMBERS AND HAVE RECEIVED VOLUNTEERS FROM FLORIDA. THEY ARRIVE SOON. I AM SO HAPPY TO REPORT WE HAVE MOVED FROM PHASE ZERO (PREP) TO PHASE TWO QUICKLY. WE ARE FOCUSED ON THE TEXAS BORDER NEAR EAGLE PASS AND DEL RIO. HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS ARE THE PRIMARY FOCUS WITH A CLOSE SECOND BEING COMMUNITY BUILDING. LAND OWNERS AND RESIDENTS OF SURROUNDING TEXAS TOWNS ARE FORMING UP INTO TIGHTLY KNIT GROUPS WHO ARE EMBOLDENED AND ARE NO LONGER LIVING IN COMPLETE FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN. THE A TEAM HAS LINKED UP WITH OTHER ORGANIZATIONS AND HAVE BEEN ABLE TO FORCE MULTIPLY THIS WAY. THE BANNERS FOR FREEDOM FOLKS HAD A DONATION COME IN WHICH PROVIDED FOR THESE BILBOARDS THROUGHOUT TEXAS. THIS LED TO MORE NOTARIETY AND HELP FROM WHISTLEBLOWERS WHO AIDED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 109 TRAFFICKED BOYS NEAR AUSTIN. WE ARE CURRENTLY NEGOTIATING TO LAND A CONTRACT GIVING US REAL WAGES FOR OUR WORK. IT HAS BEEN A COMPLETELY GRASS ROOTS EFFORT AND BLESSED BY GOD. THIS IS A MINISTRY FIRST AND FOREMOST AND WE GIVE THE GLORY TO GOD. REMAINING EVER STALWART,
DOC
August 14th, 2023
I am proud to update you all on our progress. Operation Burning Edge has been traveling through our area of operations. Their task is to expose the lies or federal government has told to hide the truth of what our border look like. Our team has paired up along the way to serve as guides and backside support.
Our humanitarian and ministry efforts are in full swing. We will also pair up with local groups to help find endangered travelers through some of the most inhospitable terrain in the country. Albeit they are here illegally there is nothing "humanitarian" about the way our government is running this humanitarian disaster.
Your help makes a difference. I was able to procure a trailer and move horses to Eagle Pass sector to conduct backcountry recons. We are staying frugal with the funds and have yet to stay in a hotel. Those per diem expenses can be overwhelming. Great citizens of the border have been so gracious.
You all have shown me that it is "WE THE PEOPLE" who will regain our sovereignty. It is beautiful to watch.
Remaining ever stalwart,
Doc
