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Support Impossible to Possible Uganda

Goal$100 USD
Raised$5 USD

Fundraiser created byLindianne Sappington

Fundraiser funds will be received by Snake River Music Gardens

Support Impossible to Possible Uganda

My name is Kisa Esau, founder of Impossible to Possible Uganda. I live in Waibuga Village and the people I help are in my district, Luuka District. Our key areas of focus are clean water projects, sustainable farming projects, spiritual nurturing and character development.


Each day, I witness pain in the eyes of the innocent, especially children crying not because they are stubborn, but because they are hungry, sick, abandoned, or simply in need of love and care.


At Impossible to Possible, we stand beside the most vulnerable children: out of school due to lack of fees, families broken by accidents and illness, disabled people left behind by society, and anyone going through impossible situations.


Every single donation that comes our way is a lifeline. It brings hope to a child who thought school was just a dream. It brings medicine to a sick person lying helpless. It brings food to an empty plate. It brings dignity to someone the world forgot.


We do not turn away from pain. We walk toward it, with love and with the help of kind- hearted people like you.


When you support us, you’re not just giving you’re changing lives. From one human to another, thank you for making the impossible possible.

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