Rebuild My Digital Art Studio After Loss

I served as an Army Infantryman. In 2011, a training accident changed everything. Falling 15 feet in full combat gear, I crushed discs in my neck and lower back, tore my meniscus, separated my hip from my tailbone, almost completely tore my right bicep at the labrum, and suffered a TBI.On top of severe chronic pain and thirteen surgeries later, I'm still fighting the injuries, with two more scheduled in the next few months.





When I became disabled, digital art became my lifeline, my way to cope and the example I set for my kids: no matter what happens, you can still create and overcome.





I recently moved and lost all my computer equipment and digital art tools. They're gone. Without them I can't work, create, or show my children that resilience is possible.





I'm asking for help to replace the tools I need so I can restart my career as a professional artist and keep creating. Any support means more than I can say. Thank you for reading my story.