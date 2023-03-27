Help Us Say YES

There is a sentence I have already had to say several times:

“I’m sorry. Our current van is not wheelchair-accessible.”

Knights of Care provides free, reliable transportation for seniors and veterans throughout our community. But because our current van is not wheelchair-accessible, there are people we simply cannot serve.

We now have the opportunity to change that.

Knights of Care has the opportunity to acquire a wheelchair-accessible van, and we are raising $15,000 to make it happen.

This is not really about buying another van.

It is about the next person who calls us.

Instead of saying:

“I’m sorry. We can’t take you.”

We want to say:

“Yes. We can come get you.”

If 150 people give $100, we reach our goal.

If you can give $25, give $25.

If you cannot donate, please share this campaign.

Indigentibus Obviam Imus — We go to those in need.

Help us make the last “we can’t take you” the last one we ever have to say.