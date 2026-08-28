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Help Pay $ Owed So My 4 Year BBA Efforts Are Met

Goal$3,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Burton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Crystal Burton

Help Pay $ Owed So My 4 Year BBA Efforts Are Met

My name is Crystal Burton, and I am an Honors student at Strayer University, currently 88% of the way toward completing my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management, with a major in Entrepreneurship and a minor in Marketing. When the summer quarter ends in less than three weeks, I will be at 93% completion. My GPA is 3.63, and I have been inducted into 3 Honor's Societies: NSCS, Phi Theta Kappa (Beta Upsilon Psi chapter), and SCLA for academic excellence. I earned President’s List recognition throughout my first year, and despite experiencing homelessness afterward, I fought my way back to Honor Roll and now Dean’s List.


If I can attend the fall quarter, I will complete my final two courses, then move on to the business capstone — the last requirement before earning my BBA. My goal is to continue straight into a master’s degree in Marketing, which will support my career in life insurance and my long‑term goal of building my own agency.


The Financial Emergency

Last quarter, I was administratively withdrawn due to missed attendance, which triggered a federal aid clawback. This left me with a $2,577 balance that must be paid before I can attend classes on October 5, 2026. If this balance is not paid by December 31, 2026, I will lose the financial ability to finish my degree. I will be left with over $50,000 in student loan debt and no degree to show for it. That is a devastating reality I am fighting hard to avoid.


I cannot meet this financial requirement alone.


Why This Balance Matters So Much

Since 2022, I have earned 7 tuition awards — each representing 3 courses completed with passing grades. 4 have already been used. The remaining 3 awards will fully cover the tuition for my final degree requirements.


But if I cannot attend in October or January, I lose all three awards. Without them, I cannot afford to finish my degree at all. My student loans and Pell grant funds remaining are nearly maxed out, and I would not be able to cover tuition or fees on my own.


Once this balance is cleared, my Pell Grant and remaining federal aid should cover books, technology fees, and other required costs. Strayer has already received promise of those funds for fall 2026. But Pell grants rarely cover everything, and my lifetime loan limit is within $4,000 of the federal maximum. That is why my fundraiser goal is $3,500 - to ensure I can also cover any fees not covered by aid when the winter quarter begins.


What Must Be Paid

I must either:

  1. Pay the full $2,577, or
  2. Pay the 20% down payment of $515.40 and set up a payment plan


There are no alternative down‑payment options.


My Journey and My Commitment

For nearly four years, I have shown up for myself with consistency, grit, and determination. I am a 45‑year‑old mother of five, a new grandmother, a first‑generation college student, and a woman who has rebuilt her life after addiction, homelessness, and plenty of hardship. Today, I am more than 2½ years clean, working part‑time, and committed to finishing my degree and advancing my career in the life insurance industry - a field I chose because it aligns with my purpose to help others protect their families during life’s hardest moments.


Finishing this degree is not just about a diploma. It is about honoring the promise I made to myself in 2022 - a promise I have kept every quarter for 4years. It is about securing a career that allows me to support my family, serve my community, and build a future that reflects the woman I have worked so hard to become.


Why I’m Asking for $3,500

Your support will help me:

  1. Pay the full outstanding balance
  2. Avoid the strain and stress of a payment plan on part‑time income
  3. Preserve my 3 tuition awards
  4. Cover remaining fees for my final courses and capstone
  5. Stay continuously enrolled and graduate on time in 2027
  6. Prevent any future financial barriers from derailing my progress
  7. Ensure I haven’t wasted the last 4 years and taken on over $50,000 in student loan debt for nothing


Why This Matters

I have fought through addiction, homelessness, instability, and setbacks that could have ended my education many times. Instead:

  1. I kept going
  2. I kept choosing myself
  3. I kept choosing growth
  4. I kept choosing to win


I am humbly asking for help because I truly need it. If I cannot pay this balance, I will lose my chance to graduate and be left with massive student loan debt and no degree. That is a nightmare I am determined not to face.


If you are able to donate, share, or spread the word, it would mean more than I can express. Thank you for helping me protect the progress I’ve earned and for supporting me as I take these final steps toward graduation.

– Crystal Burton ❤️

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