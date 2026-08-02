Help for Treatment of Spinal degeneration and pain

I have L4/L5 back issues causing screaming charlie horses and making it hard to walk or sit, which affects my work quite often. X-rays show my lumbar curve is straighter than it should be and pulling to the side, with my right hip higher due to prolonged muscle tension from the disks bulging and pushing on the nerves. My doctor has a plan to actually fix this: decompression therapy and chiropractic adjustments 3 times a week for a month, then twice a week for a month, then once a week for a month, followed by a maintenance schedule of 2 visits per month that I can afford on my own.





The treatment phase costs $110 per visit, totaling $3,520. I live paycheck to paycheck and simply cannot afford this upfront cost, even though I need it to stop the progression of my Level 1 back degeneration. Without this treatment, my condition will only get worse.

The reason I need the funds, is because Spinal Decompression is not effective if I can only afford 2 visits a month to get it done :( that is for maintenance after the treatment of the L4/L5 disc issue I'm dealing with.





The treatment plan they recommend is the Decompression along with Shock Wave Therapy (to help promote blood flow, increase in stem cells and reduce inflammation) along with chiropractic adjustments.

Here's info on the essential part :

Doing spinal decompression therapy only once every two weeks is generally not enough to treat an active disc injury or chronic back pain. Clinical protocols require consistency—typically 2 to 5 sessions per week for 4 to 6 weeks—to create the sustained negative pressure needed for a bulging or herniated disc to heal, retract, and rehydrate.





Why Frequency Matters

Cumulative Healing: Negative pressure inside the spinal disc builds up over multiple consistent sessions. << the need for 3x/wk, then 2x, then 1x.. then maintenance Reversal of Progress: Waiting 14 days between visits allows daily mechanical stress, gravity, and poor posture to re-compress the disc, erasing gains made during the previous session. Initial vs. Maintenance Phase: Spacing visits out to every two weeks or once a month is only effective as a maintenance strategy after you have already completed the intensive initial recovery phase





Your support would mean so much to me. Thank you for helping me get the care I need.