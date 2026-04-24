Help Creek and Sarah Stewart Flood relief

Creek Stewart (disaster survival specialist), his beautiful wife Sarah and their kiddos River and Lakelyn piece their lives back together.

They were watching the weather and ready to go when the unthinkable happened. They grabbed their Go bags and fles to higher ground. Praise Jesus that they made it without injury or loss of life.

Creek has been a wonderful mentor for me. He has brought and shared so much to the wilderness community. But nothing can survive that, even though they were prepared to go.

What people don't understand is a bug-out bag is a necessity, not an option. Just goes to show you how powerful water can be, and he damage it causes, but even moreso; pets, heirlooms, pictures, sanity and peace. Moreso, this is a Christian program. It leaves one feeling violated.

The Stewart family have chosen to step out in a peace that surpasses all understanding through the power of the Holy Spirit, knowing the Lord is with them.

This GiveSendGo organization will give every profited penny to make sure the funds to help rebuild, relocate, and replenish.

Thank you and keep praying!

Lord, we are here, humbly before you to ask You to get the Stewarts lives back in order. Surround them with a charge of angels around them. Whisper YOUR path into their ears. Send the God-ordained people bringing aid be blessed as well. Bring calm over the other residents along with help, healing, and mostly faith.

We ask this through the mighty one who took our Yoke and carries it beside us; the mighty name of Jesus.

We love you!

Keep them warm







