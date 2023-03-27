CREATION The Next Chapter

CREATION – The Online Experience

Help Me Build the Next Chapter of CREATION





CREATION began as a piece of music. It became a film. And now I want to take it one step further.

My vision is to build CREATION – The Online Experience: an immersive and interactive online space where music, visual art and the Biblical text of Genesis can be explored together in an entirely new way.

This will be far more than simply a website about the film.





What Will People Experience?

Visitors will be able to enter the world of CREATION and explore it from many different perspectives.

They will be able to:

Discover the Music

Listen to the score and hear Ruth tell the story behind the composition of CREATION.

Experience the Visual Art

Explore Kevin Moffatt’s original paintings and hear him speak about the creative process behind them.

Go Deeper into the Biblical Text

Explore the original Hebrew words of Genesis and hear teaching that brings a Jewish understanding to these extraordinary opening chapters of Scripture.

Watch Films and Interviews

Discover additional films, interviews and creative material connected with CREATION.

Explore New Technology

Experience developing forms of technology that can make the site increasingly immersive and interactive as time continues.

Looking to the Future

And this is only the beginning.

As technology continues to develop, I see the possibility of incorporating experiences such as virtual reality, allowing people to step even further into the extraordinary combination of music, art and Scripture that lies at the heart of CREATION.





A Vision Beyond CREATION

But my vision reaches beyond CREATION itself.

I dream of this becoming a place where artists, musicians, composers, writers, filmmakers and other creatives—especially the next generation—can be encouraged to create with the Creator.

A place where creativity, faith and new technology can meet.

A place where people can learn, explore, be inspired and discover new ways of expressing the creativity God has placed within them.





How You Can Help

This is the next chapter of CREATION, and I am now raising the funds needed to begin building it.

Your support will help turn this vision into something people around the world can actually enter, explore and experience.

Every gift, large or small, will help move the project forward.

And if you are unable to give financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers and for sharing this campaign with others who may want to become part of what is being built.

Thank you for coming alongside me as CREATION moves into its next stage.





Want to see more of CREATION?

Visit my website to watch excerpts from CREATION – The Film, hear the music, and learn more about the project: https://www.ruthfazal.com/creation-by-ruth-fazal-a-musical-meditation/



