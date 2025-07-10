Campaign Image

Israel Support Group

 USD $3,100

 USD $1,000

 USD $1,000

Thank you for being a part of enabling us to be in Israel and represent you all as us being a part of a greater community in helping to bring the restoration of this Land and People and especially the restoration of the relationship between Jews and Christians.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 hours ago

We are doing a one time payment for your July funds. Then we’d like to set up auto payments through our Donor Advised fund via Talmidim Studies if we can.

