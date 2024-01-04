Supporting Mark Michaels

My brother Cody and I are asking for help raising money for our dad, Mark Michaels.

On October 14, 2022, our dad was diagnosed with Colon cancer for the THIRD time.



His FIRST surgery was on December 12, 2022, and we were told his cancer was stage 3.



A week after his surgery, he had complications. He began to fill up with fluid, resulting in his SECOND surgery on December 20, 2022. He was sent home from the hospital with four drainage tubes.



Ten days later, he was admitted back into the hospital.



On January 20, 2023, he had his THIRD surgery, resulting in a wound vac machine. After the third surgery, he was in the hospital for three months.

The three-month hospital stay took a toll. He had complications with his fistula.



In the past year, he continues to be fed a PICC line with TPN (Total parenteral nutrition).

On November 13, 2023, he had his FOURTH surgery to fix his fistula. During surgery, they found and removed another spot of cancer.



On December 15, 2023, he was able to start treatment.

We want to tell you a little bit about our father. He is a proud United States Marine Veteran.

He is grandfather to Callie, 6, Mia, 5, Colton, 2, and our newest addition, Ryker, three weeks.

Our parents have been married for 37 years. Our Mom, Kathy, has been by his side throughout his battle with cancer, starting in 2001 with his first diagnosis, in 2009 with his second diagnosis, and every day since his third diagnosis.

Together, they own a small plumbing business. They both work very hard and take pride in their small business.

With all that has happened in the past year, he has been unable to work. We are asking for help to ease the burden of miscellaneous expenses, accumulating medical bills and medical supplies. Our dad has always been there to help his family and friends when in need, and we wanted to show our appreciation and help him.

We understand times are difficult if you're not able to help monetarily, we would appreciate your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you,



Cody Michaels and Kasey Rettew