Supporting The Jeff & Vange Cobb Family

Jul 30, 2026

Hi everyone I'm Dwight the one that was involved in the accident on April 11th I'm ok just healing up dealing with treatments for my back & neck is got 7 more treatment appointments still can't move around like I used to but everyday is getting better just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful community we have & thank everyone who came together to help me in this time of struggle & I want to give a special thank you to my wonderful bosses Jen and jay Bachman for putting all this together.