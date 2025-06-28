Unite Against Racism Hate and Bigotry

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $275
We are building a bold team of young professionals from India to fight hate, racism, and bigotry against our community. Enough is enough , it’s time to stand up, expose the lies, challenge discrimination, and protect our dignity.
Your support helps us build a force of researchers, lawyers, media strategists, and advocates dedicated to defending our rights and confronting hate wherever it festers.
Every contribution fuels this fight. Join us. Stand with us. Together, we rise.
Lfg 🔥
Thank you Sidhart for doing this. Blessings for everyone involved. Appreciate your efforts.
Hey Indira Gandhi here! Wishing you the best in expelling Nazis from the GOP and MAGA! Love you, my friend ! Let's make this go viral
