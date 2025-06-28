Campaign Image

Unite Against Racism Hate and Bigotry

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $275

Campaign created by Sidharth R

We are building a bold team of young professionals from India to fight hate, racism, and bigotry against our community. Enough is enough , it’s time to stand up, expose the lies, challenge discrimination, and protect our dignity.

Your support helps us build a force of researchers, lawyers, media strategists, and advocates dedicated to defending our rights and confronting hate wherever it festers.

Every contribution fuels this fight. Join us. Stand with us. Together, we rise.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lubs
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

SSVB
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Lfg 🔥

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Thank you Sidhart for doing this. Blessings for everyone involved. Appreciate your efforts.

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
19 days ago

Hey Indira Gandhi here! Wishing you the best in expelling Nazis from the GOP and MAGA! Love you, my friend ! Let's make this go viral

