LeeAnns Healing Journey

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $2,875
Raised this month:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Sharon Humphries
Hello, our beloved daughter LeeAnn is facing a tough medical journey, and we need your help!
For the past several years, LeeAnn (known as Laney by some friends) has been struggling with an undiagnosed, debilitating illness. So far we know she has dysautonomia, autonomic dysfunction (POTS), adrenal insufficiency possibly related to Addison's Disease, and a rare genetic disorder that impacts the way she metabolizes medicines. However, we are struggling to find a clear answer or even direction that allows her to stabilize day to day.
Despite her determined spirit, her condition has progressively worsened, leaving her bedridden most days. As a result, she has had to leave her job as a Learning & Development graphic designer at a large church. Her primary care provider and local specialists have only been able to provide limited support so far.
As a family, we are doing everything we can to help LeeAnn continue her life with dignity and care, but we need your assistance to cover living expenses for her and her son, Lucas, who is her primary care giver while trying to work and attend school, monthly medical needs, and mounting medical bills.
Our goal is to raise funds to help LeeAnn get the proper medical attention and support she needs to regain her strength and active lifestyle. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to making this happen. A prayer and a share would be a tremendous blessing.
Thank you for considering supporting LeeAnn on her healing journey. God bless you!
July 16th, 2025
We are back home in Oklahoma and so thankful to be able to sleep in our own beds!
I appreciate all the love and support while we were at Mayo. It is incredible how God has been working!!
I’m excited to share more, but understandably, my body needs to rest. So does my Mama. I will catch up with you when I’m able. Until then, know that I love and appreciate you all!
July 14th, 2025
Today is our last day IRL for this trip. With the speed it has all been happening, we are managing information overload and physical exhaustion as best as we can. In the best ways!
It took a lot of years to get here, so we don’t have answers just yet. Docs are actively working on it all! We’ve got a ways to go, but we’re closer than we’ve ever been. I feel it. God has been moving in only ways He can while we’ve been here. Can’t wait to share more about our experience once we’re home & rested. One more appointment & then we fly home with Angel Flights!
For now, here’s a photo of my favorite artist, Dale Chihuly, who has a beautifully, peaceful installation at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville because of course God would send us to a place that displays such comforting imagination!! I also got to love on a couple of support pups today that reminded me of my LeBron James 🐕🦺 & Kurt Catbain. 🐈
Thank you for the continued prayers & blessings! We’re praying for you, too.
-Lane
July 10th, 2025
I know my face doesn’t show it, but I’m so proud of how hard my body worked for me to make travel possible. This photo is right before my first appointments. I’m feeling hopeful, excited, nervous, all the feels.
And I’m in a tremendous amount of pain which makes showing or sharing my real thoughts & feelings physically extra difficult. The lack of understanding with others can be frustrating, especially with friends and family. I get it. I look angry & unapproachable. What is actually happening is that I’m straining with every ounce of effort to not collapse, to show what I actually feel, and I’m aware I’m failing in that moment. I’m hurting that others are unable to see my effort and equally reminding myself they are hurting and trying their best, too.
No one is at fault — it is all foreign. Everyone is doing the best they can, expecting the best, and processing a whole range of emotions in their own way, at the same time. At lightning speed, while making critical decisions at your lowest points. It hurts to watch from all sides and comes at a time when what everyone needs most is understanding and to come together.
These are things I didn’t understand when I was healthier. I’ve lived on the other side of health for a very long time. Now I get to learn empathy & understanding in real time, in a new, real way. Reflecting on past interactions where I wish I’d had better empathy for what those around me were going through. But I get to going forward!
I’m going to fail terribly at times, but I’m thankful for the lessons along the way. So, here’s to learning along the way & mean mugs!
July 10th, 2025
We got through the first two days, Hallelujah and Amen. It was exhausting--8 back to back appointments yesterday. But hopeful! Really liked the Dr. ; she was great. She focused on hearing LeeAnn’s symptoms and experiences, physical as well as mental & emotional. She kept reminding LeeAnn that she didn't want all the stuff that she'd been previously told or had researched but what she was actually experiencing now and has been over the last several years.
A lot of the other appts were labs, X-rays, heart monitors, etc. It was great having lab results within hours and much more comprehensive. She ordered several other tests and Dr's appointments while we were there. As many as we can this week, some future and virtual when possible. Today is light compared to yesterday. We are both looking forward to that.
The whole experience and having everything integrated and everyone working together is awesome. Even on the first day, we have seen and learned so much. Everyone is great, not in a hurry and very attentive to you. They are already planning another week of in person appointments for September!
Will keep you posted. Thank you so much for your support and prayers. It makes a world of difference to us! We’re off to rest now.
Sharon
July 9th, 2025
Our first full day of appointments was a success! We are tired yet feeling accomplished.
Struggling to string it all together from my thoughts to the page at the moment, but there have been so many small affirmations that we are in the right place for care.
Headed out for Day 2 filled with gratitude! 🫶🏻
July 8th, 2025
This not fun, nonsense comes with learning how to hold multiple and often opposing feelings at the same time. I am equally grateful for the growth and beyond frustrated to tackle such complex thought processes when I’m at my weakest in all areas. I know one of those feelings is meant for and will stick for my betterment which drives me on, most of the time.
I prepared for this morning to be difficult. New place. Nerves. All the things. Add on this illness and it gets ugly. I was ready! Or so I thought.
I have to take meds each morning before I am able to stand, walk, or function really at all because the adrenal system directly impacts your heart rate, blood pressure, and balance. I take them & then do my morning exercises in bed while I wait for them to work. Normal morning routine for me. As I reached over from bed to begin gathering meds this morning, my mom gently reminded me I couldn’t take them this morning. I have labs. I forgot. The one thing that brings any kind of relief, after a successful and trying day. Facing a day of appointments and the reality that it won’t be until midday before I can take my meds. The tears fell.
Because I won’t have any adrenal support, I will be much worse. The cloud begins to lower. As my body needs physical resources, it will pull from cognitive resources. Tremors have already begun as I type. Harder is that I am logically aware somewhere deep inside but cannot stop it because my physical body needs the energy. It will also take longer to get back to whatever “normal” I can have. It sucks. Bad.
And then my mom raised the shades in our room. The light poured in. I expected parking lot. Instead trees. Water. Golf course. Some of this girl’s favorite things. GOD HAS GOT THIS. He’s got me. This is why we are here.
So Cheers for Fears & here’s to a real sucky low so that doctors can clearly see it all!
I’d like one gold star for vulnerability.
July 8th, 2025
After a very eventful day, we have arrived in Jacksonville! We arrived to our hotel to find a huge gift of snacks, fruit, and water from a new friend who lives here and is connecting us with her church while we’re here for visits.
It was a challenging day filled with a lot of laughter and new learning. However, it was much better than what it could have been, and we’re so grateful for that! I thought travel would be the most daunting part, so we couldn’t ask for a better start.
We’re tired gals, but we are also feeling hopeful after such a positive start! A full day of appointments tomorrow, so we will update when we can.
Take care & talk to you soon,
Laney
“Faith shows the reality of what we hope for; it is the evidence of things we cannot see.”
Hebrews 11:1
July 1st, 2025
We understand people like to show support in different ways, so we've set up a few other options to support our family. Thank you for continuing to care for us so well!
June 30th, 2025
A great big thank you to Chris and Angel Flights South Central! They have accepted our family into their program and will be flying my mom and I to Jacksonville for our upcoming appointments at Mayo Clinic. They will also be able to help us with flights for any future appointments.
June 29th, 2025
God is so good and has blessed us with so many awesome friends and caring people. Just want to add my prayers for all who have generously shared with us, prayers, funds, shares, laughs and tears. Each gift makes our day brighter and our journey easier. So many have reached out to us and blessed us. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I thank God for every one of you. I ask his blessings and cares on each one of you and your families.
I have to share; I was at the store picking up some items for LeeAnn and Lucas the other day! I was on the phone with her making sure I was not forgetting anything. As I got out of the car, I found a penny on the ground. I made the comment to her that I found “a penny from heaven”, then I found another and told her this was “God’s his blessings to us.” As I said this a stranger was walking past with her two sons, around 10-12 years old. She heard my remarks to LeeAnn and beamed a huge smile at me. Leaving the store she was back at her car the same time as me, and again graced me with well wishes and prayers. God puts us in places to share and receive when we humble ourselves and are obedient to him. May God bless you all!
Thank you for your generous support and your prayers. God is faithful to answer and provide. He is our Jehovah Jireh!
June 26th, 2025
We'd like to request prayers specifically for our upcoming travel to the Mayo Clinic. Angel Flight South Central is working with us to see if they can assist us with our flights to and from Florida. We will know for sure by Friday, June 27 around noon, if they are able to help. Prayers for this to work out in our favor would be greatly appreciated.
We are also working on our stay accommodations in Jacksonville. It would be ideal if we could stay at the Marriott Courtyard Jacksonville that is attached to the Mayo Clinic due to mobility limitations. If you or anyone you know travels frequently for work or otherwise that might have Rewards Points they'd be willing to donate, you can donate them to LeeAnn Holmberg, Member #027379794.
Thank you for your continued support as God continues to provide!
June 20th, 2025
Thanks to my Mama, Sharon, for putting this together. Thank you for all you and Lucas quietly do to care for me every day. And thank you to everyone who has read, shared, and prayed with us.
Good news! After several attempts, I finally have an appointment at Mayo Clinic in Florida on July 8. This is an answer to prayer as local specialists have exhausted all avenues and were discussing sending me back to specialists/specialties we've already seen. God is good.
Mayo has asked for us to plan to be there for about a week. We are praying for provision to get us there and for clear answers from the doctors once we are there. I am ready to accept and adjust to just about anything if it were to bring some consistency and stability to each day. If that's not possible, that will be okay, too. God has got me. No matter what comes and no matter if we fully understand.
I am honored and humbled at the care and support we've received so far. I don't know how to put into words appropriately how much it means to our family.
Please continue to share your lives and updates with me, with us. Your joy brings me borrowed joy for now, and your burdens allow me to pray for & support you. We are also always open to ideas, resources, or suggestions you may know about that we don't yet!
I have been reminded several times through this journey that I am not great at asking for help or sharing health updates. It has been very tiring to not have clear answers or positive news to share for an extended period of time (years), and I struggle with feeling like a burden or that I am burdening others. My preference is most certainly to be the care-ER over the care-EE. God is clearly working on this in me. His word says, "We are confident that as you share in our sufferings, you will also share in the comfort God gives us." 2 Corinthians 1:7
A lot of days, screens and light are harder to tolerate right now. I will do my best to update here, share more about how we got here, and respond to your messages & calls when I am able.
Sending all my love!
