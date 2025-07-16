LeeAnns Healing Journey

Hello, our beloved daughter LeeAnn is facing a tough medical journey, and we need your help!

For the past several years, LeeAnn (known as Laney by some friends) has been struggling with an undiagnosed, debilitating illness. So far we know she has dysautonomia, autonomic dysfunction (POTS), adrenal insufficiency possibly related to Addison's Disease, and a rare genetic disorder that impacts the way she metabolizes medicines. However, we are struggling to find a clear answer or even direction that allows her to stabilize day to day.

Despite her determined spirit, her condition has progressively worsened, leaving her bedridden most days. As a result, she has had to leave her job as a Learning & Development graphic designer at a large church. Her primary care provider and local specialists have only been able to provide limited support so far.

As a family, we are doing everything we can to help LeeAnn continue her life with dignity and care, but we need your assistance to cover living expenses for her and her son, Lucas, who is her primary care giver while trying to work and attend school, monthly medical needs, and mounting medical bills.

Our goal is to raise funds to help LeeAnn get the proper medical attention and support she needs to regain her strength and active lifestyle. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to making this happen. A prayer and a share would be a tremendous blessing.





Thank you for considering supporting LeeAnn on her healing journey. God bless you!