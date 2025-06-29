Campaign Image

Help free Edin Alex Enamorado fight for justice

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Wendy Lujan

Justice for Edin Enamorado: Fighting Political Persecution & Deportation Threats

For nearly two years since December 14, 2023, Edin has been imprisoned as a political target - punished for his activism and his community defense work. The system wants to make an example of him:

- The DA is demanding a 5-year prison sentence (with 2 strikes) in a sham case designed to silence him.  
- If convicted, ICE will immediately target him for deportation under Trump’s anti-immigrant regime.  

We’ve been burned before: A corrupt lawyer took money and abandoned Edin’s defense. Meanwhile, donations have kept him alive—covering legal books (Edin has been studying law daily to help fight his own case), commissary, and bare necessities while he’s locked up.  

Now, we’re raising funds for:
1️⃣ A REAL trial lawyer (no more scams)—every firm demands $30,000+ just to start.  
2️⃣ An immigration attorney to block any attempt of deportation or if ICE tries coming after him being released.  
3️⃣ Basic survival support (commissary, family contact, legal research).  

They want us to give up. We're just getting started.
Every dollar goes toward:
- Commissary to survive brutal jail conditions
- Mounting the strongest legal defense
- Preparing for the immigration battle ahead

Donate now - then share everywhere. His freedom is on the line.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
13 minutes ago

You deserve justice!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

FREEEMALL
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

He’s definitely my idol.I love how he highlights how important it is to know your rights and know how to move around the racists we need everyone to b on that. FREE ALEX ENAMORADO FREEEMALL

