Help free Edin Alex Enamorado fight for justice





For nearly two years since December 14, 2023, Edin has been imprisoned as a political target - punished for his activism and his community defense work. The system wants to make an example of him:





- The DA is demanding a 5-year prison sentence (with 2 strikes) in a sham case designed to silence him.

- If convicted, ICE will immediately target him for deportation under Trump’s anti-immigrant regime.





We’ve been burned before: A corrupt lawyer took money and abandoned Edin’s defense. Meanwhile, donations have kept him alive—covering legal books (Edin has been studying law daily to help fight his own case), commissary, and bare necessities while he’s locked up.





Now, we’re raising funds for:

1️⃣ A REAL trial lawyer (no more scams)—every firm demands $30,000+ just to start.

2️⃣ An immigration attorney to block any attempt of deportation or if ICE tries coming after him being released.

3️⃣ Basic survival support (commissary, family contact, legal research).





They want us to give up. We're just getting started.

Every dollar goes toward:

- Commissary to survive brutal jail conditions

- Mounting the strongest legal defense

- Preparing for the immigration battle ahead





Donate now - then share everywhere. His freedom is on the line.





Justice for Edin Enamorado: Fighting Political Persecution & Deportation Threats