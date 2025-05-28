Zoe Zdunich Missions

Over the past 6 months, God has been graciously revealing beautiful parts of His heart to me, and deepening desires in my own heart towards missions. Through only His guidance and His perfect plan, God has led me to pursue Discipleship School with YWAM Transform in Stockholm, Sweden.





This is one of the craziest stories that God has written for my life and I am still in awe, seeing His hand upon every detail that has led me up to this point.





I long to see my generation, and every generation before and after, turn away from the distractions of this world and be changed by the pure love and light of Jesus Christ. This mission has overwhelmingly occupied my thoughts.





As I prepare for this new adventure I will be raising funds for the mission God has called me toward. Over the next few months I will be releasing a few creative projects you can purchase to help me raise funds.





You can use this page if you feel called to be a part of this mission by financially supporting me. And if you would like to hear more about the story, I would love to chat and share the story of how God has called me to Sweden with you. Please reach out!





Isaiah 52:7

How delightful on the mountains are the feet of one who brings good news, who announces peace and brings good news of happiness, who announces salvation, and says to Zion, “Your God reigns!”