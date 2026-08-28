YWAM Ships Discipleship and Outreach Program

“So Jesus said to them again, “Peace to you! As the Father has sent Me, I also send you.””

‭‭John‬ ‭20‬:‭21‬ ‭NKJV‬‬





Hey everyone, I’m Joe! I will be spending the next season of my life in Kona, Hawaii through YWAM Ships (Youth With A Mission). Recently, I have felt a desire to put my faith into action on the mission field and to serve Christ through others. YWAM is the perfect opportunity to grow closer in your relationship with God while also serving those who may not have access to the gospel.





I will be learning in Kona for 3 months for discipleship training, then followed by 12 weeks of outreach in countries like Panama, Papau New Guinea, Fiji, and more. I found YWAM through my brother’s experience, hearing his testimony of everything he learned and experienced directly changed my plans after graduating high school. I have felt called to take some time before college to not only figure out what I want to do long term but to also grow in my faith with the Lord, study the bible, connect with others, and travel the world before I’m fully committed to a career. School starts in late September and I’ve honestly never been more excited for anything than I am for this next season of my life.





Please keep me and the outreach teams in your prayers. I appreciate all the help and prayers I can get. If you feel led to support me financially, please feel free to contribute through this platform. 100% of donations will go to the program and outreach costs. I’ll be sending updates throughout my time in Kona and during outreach phases to let you know how God’s moving, and any prayer requests I may have.





Thank you, your support means so much!







