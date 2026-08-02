YWAM Music Discipleship School Toowoomba Australia

Hello! I'm Ezekiel McStay, and I'm excited to share what God has been doing in my life. After a lot of prayer, I've been accepted into the YWAM (Youth With A Mission) Music/Worship Discipleship Training School in Toowoomba, Australia, starting this September!





This is a five-month program where I'll spend the first half growing in my relationship with Christ through biblical teaching, discipleship, worship, and missions. During the second half, our team will go on outreach to places like Fiji, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, East Timor, and other nations throughout Southeast Asia and the Pacific. We'll share the Gospel, lead worship, encourage local churches, serve communities, and demonstrate the love of Jesus in practical ways.





Over the past several years, God has been growing my faith and giving me a deeper passion to know Him and make His love known. This training school is the next step in that journey, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of what He's doing.





I'm raising funds to help cover the costs of this program and outreach. Your support would mean so much to me as I take this step of faith. Thank you for standing with me!