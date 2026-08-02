For our child

❤️ ❤️ HELP US BUILD A MORE SECURE FUTURE FOR OUR FAMILY

We are a family of four: my wife, our 6-year-old son, our little daughter who is 1 and a half years old, and me.

Due to personal and financial circumstances that have become very difficult for us to face on our own, we have decided to ask for help from anyone who may be able to support our family.

Our goal is to raise €30,000, an amount that would allow us to overcome this difficult situation and give our children greater stability and security for their future.

🙏 Any help, no matter how small, means so much to us.

A donation of €5, €10, or €20 may seem like a small amount, but when many people come together, it can make a tremendous difference.

If you are unable to donate financially, you can still help us enormously by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and people you know.

We are not looking for pity. We are simply asking for an opportunity and for the kindness and solidarity of those who may be able to lend us a helping hand during this very important moment in our family’s life.

❤️ From the bottom of our hearts, thank you to every person who takes the time to read our story, contributes, or simply shares our campaign.

Fundraising goal: €30,000

👉 Donation link:

[PASTE THE CAMPAIGN LINK HERE]

🙏 Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for helping our family move forward.