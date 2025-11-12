Worship Encounter is a yearly Christian gathering organized by The Breaking of Bread International Ministry to bring believers together into a deeper experience of God’s presence through worship, prayer, the teaching of God’s Word, and spiritual fellowship.

It is designed to help people:

Encounter God and experience His presence.

Deepen their prayer and worship life.

Receive biblical teaching and spiritual direction.

Be renewed and equipped for kingdom service.

Connect with other believers and build meaningful fellowship.

Discover and pursue God’s purpose for their lives.

The Worship Encounter is also being organized alongside a Minister’s Conference, creating an opportunity for ministers, leaders, young people, and believers to be spiritually refreshed, equipped, and challenged to advance God’s kingdom.