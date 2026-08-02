Will's Memorial Fund for Jennifer

On August 9th, Jennifer lost the love of her life. Will and Jennifer had been together for 15 years. Will was a good soul, always helping his neighbors and friends in need. He was a God-fearing person and a peacemaker. Family was so important to Will, and he will surely be missed.





Will and Jennifer were never spoken of without the other one in the same sentence. Now Jennifer is facing the expenses that come with losing him, and she needs support as she rebuilds her life after losing the love of her life.





If you would like to contribute to Will's memorial fund to help with these expenses and support Jennifer through this time, please donate what you can. If you're unable to give, please keep Jennifer in your prayers. Your support would mean so much to her.