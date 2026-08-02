Wenceslao Rivers’s Funeral Expenses

Our Grandpa unexpectedly had some health problems,after numerous tests were done we found out he had two types of aggressive cancer spreading rapidly throughout his body .The doctors said there’s nothing we can do at this point since he is in stage 4.Our grandpa has always been the glue of our family and has given us so much so in saying that we want to give back to him in anyway we can but we need help .He is a Catholic man and his final wish is to be buried with his family .

We are in desperate need and would greatly appreciate any donations.