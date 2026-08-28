Weekend Camping Trip for Me and My Sons

I'm a father caring for both of my parents due to their illnesses, and right now that means I don't earn any income. This summer, me and my two young sons haven't been able to do a single fun thing together, we've made plenty of memories for free, and those matter. But I'd love to give them something more: a small weekend camping trip, just the three of us. We live near a kids campground called Jellystone Park, themed after the yogi the bear cartoon and I think that would be amazing to take them to. Most of my greatest memories with my older boys were camping and fishing and id love to spark that interest in my young ones.





It's been a full summer of what we can do without spending, and that's been good. I know everyone is having hard times, and I understand if I can't raise anything. But as a father, I felt like I had to at least try.





Your support would mean so much to us.