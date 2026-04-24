we need help with a vehicle

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**To Whom It May Concern,**





My name is Amber Richmond, and I am a single mother doing everything I can to provide a better life for my children.





For the past year, my children and I have been living in housing, and although having a stable place to live has meant so much to us, making ends meet has still been extremely difficult. We live in an area where transportation is a major challenge, and being without a dependable vehicle makes everyday life much harder than it needs to be.





A vehicle would not be a luxury for my family—it would be an opportunity.





Reliable transportation would help me get my children to school, appointments, activities, and other necessities. It would also give me a much better opportunity to work, handle errands, access resources, and become more financially independent.





I have also worked hard to turn my own experiences into something positive. I wrote a memoir called ***Still Standing***, which is available through the Google Play Store. My story is about surviving difficult circumstances, overcoming hardships, and continuing to stand when life gives you every reason to give up. Writing that book was one of the ways I chose to turn my experiences into something that could hopefully inspire other people.





I am not asking for someone to solve every problem in my life. I am asking for a chance to have one major obstacle removed.





A donated vehicle would give my children and me something we desperately need: **mobility, independence, and a greater chance to move forward.**





If someone is willing to donate a reliable vehicle to our family, I would be incredibly grateful. I would treat that vehicle with care and appreciate the opportunity every single day.





I have spent a lot of my life learning how to survive. Now I am trying to build a life where my children and I can do more than survive—we can actually move forward.





Thank you for taking the time to hear my story and consider helping my family.





**Sincere

ly,**

**Amber Richmond**