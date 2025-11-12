Violet.please help me to feed my grandchildren

Dear Madam/Sir,





My name is Violet and I am from Kempton Park, South Africa.





I never thought I would have to cry out for help like this. I thought I was used to eating porridge day and night.





4 years ago I lost the father of my children to liver cancer on 2/4/2022. Then I lost my daughter.

She went to look for piece work to buy food and was arrested for allegedly stealing a power bank. That same day she died in a police cell. A very innocent, beautiful, young, strong lady.

My heart is bleeding. We are still going to court for justice. We did an autopsy but it’s been a year with no results.





Now I am raising 4 grandchildren: ages 3, 9, and 14. They are all I have left of my daughter.

Every time there is a court date I have to lock them inside the house and go.





I am not working. I have no family here in South Africa to help me.

Some days I do piece work cleaning, washing, and digging gardens so I can buy mealie meal.

Most days we eat porridge in the morning and at night. That is all we have.





I also feed about 7 children from my neighborhood because their parents died and they stay with an older brother.





I tried to earn money online but internet is expensive and power goes out.





What I am asking for is help:

1. **Food** - for my grandchildren and the neighborhood kids so we do not sleep hungry

2. **School needs** - for the 9 and 14 year old

3. **Tools** - to buy 3 things so I can do hair for people. This will help me earn money and not have to lock the children alone to go for piece work or court.





If you can help with even a small amount, or share this story, you will give us hope. You will give 4 children and the neighborhood children a chance.

the west part of my story is my 3 years old granddaughter she has a heart problem and she doesn't have worse on her nose to breath with she uses her mouth to breath.a lot is happening God I cry for your mercy let this good people help me please.

I am tired. But I am not giving up on them.

Please help us.





Thank you for reading. May God bless you.

Violet

Kempton Park, South Africa ❤️🙏