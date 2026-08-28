Van for Healing Work and Support

I'm raising funds for a van to support the work I'm building.





I've been trapped in systems that haven't really helped or supported me in the ways I needed. Now I'm working on building what I didn't receive, trauma and healing centers, spaces where people can actually get free.





The van will help me earn funds through side work while I build toward opening healing spaces. These aren't bandaids or quick fixes. This is about root clearing, hook removal, truth speaking, and freedom walking. Real healing for the ones who need it.





I'm not just trying to get by or survive. I'm building something real, something that actually helps people.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward this.