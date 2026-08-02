Urgent Help Needed for a Family in Crisis €6,500

We are a hardworking family who never expected to find ourselves in this situation. We urgently need €6,500 within the next two weeks to cover essential needs for our children and to keep our household functioning.

Our children come first. The funds will be used for:

Clothes and shoes for the children for fall and winter School books A working fridge (ours is broken) A working oven (ours is broken) Outstanding water bill Outstanding gas bill

If more than the goal is raised, every extra euro will go only toward other necessities: food, a basic laptop for school if possible, rugs, window insulation, and curtains to help keep us warm through the winter.

We know many people are carrying even heavier burdens right now. We do not want to draw attention away from them, and we do not want to become a public example for anyone who chooses to help. That is why this campaign is completely anonymous to protect our children’s privacy and dignity in a small community where personal struggles can quickly become public.

My husband works hard every day and carries a heavy weight of concern for our family. We have looked for every other possible solution and now turn to the kindness of others.

Any gift, large or small, will make a real difference and help us walk through this difficult time with dignity.

Thank you for your compassion and for considering our request.