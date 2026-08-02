Trip to Serve at Christian Conference in Abuja

’m raising funds to travel to Abuja, Nigeria this September to serve at a Christian conference hosted by my church, Army of God Ministries in Houston. The conference takes place September 11th & 12th, and this trip is close to my heart. It’s a chance to give back to my people, serve the local community, and be part of what God is doing in the land my family comes from.





Every gift, big or small, helps cover the cost of this trip and allows me to show up fully ready to serve. Your support means so much to me, and I’m grateful for every person standing with me in prayer and in giving as I prepare.





Thank you for sowing into this with me. 🌸