Tony’s community fundraiser

Im raising money to help our El Paso community.





*my goal is to *





•raise money to help our elderly neighbors who need help around their house

•raise money to help our neighbors or someone in need of help with automobile tune ups and breaks

•transportation for the elderly

•rebuild/fix or weld wood fences, iron fences

•*we save animals as well but need help with supplies





last but not least we give out food every weekend all over the city of El Paso for our less fortunate or those struggling in tough times





any donation of any amount help and goes a long way!

thank you in advance and have a great day