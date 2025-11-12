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This is on behalf of Samatha Booth for her family

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAlison Uhl

This is on behalf of Samatha Booth for her family

Hi friends!


I come to you with humility and hope that you can help my family and I during this difficult time. My family has selflessly taken on a huge financial undertaking to prioritize paying for my increasing legal and attorney fees. On top of providing an attorney for me, they've also taken on providing for my pet as well as my daily finances and bills. As they prioritize helping me through this sudden crisis, their everyday expenses and demands are quickly becoming too much to balance alone. Housing costs, automobiles, utilities, health care and groceries are now a battle to keep afloat. Unfortunately, I am unable to work or help contribute in any way financially at this time. I feel so helpless as my loved ones make many sacrifices to help me. Tragedies can happen at any moment. You can try to prepare, but some things are too large to handle alone. I am reaching out to the community to please help alleviate this financial and emotional strain on my family. The costs are increasing rapidly with no relief in sight. If you or someone you know has the means to assist my family, we will be eternally grateful. If you are unable to donate, please share with others who may be able to. Every dollar is one step closer towards relief and one away from drowning.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this and helping in any way you can. And to my family and friends. Thank you for the many sacrifices you have taken to love and support me during the most difficult season of my life. This is for you. <3


With much love and gratitude,


Sam

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