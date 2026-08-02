Our deployed service members sacrifice time away from home, family, and everyday comforts while serving overseas. Now we have an opportunity to send a little encouragement back to them.





Through The Folds of Freedom Project, presented by The Folded Flag, we are collecting care package items for active-duty military members currently deployed overseas.





All funds raised go towards purchasing and shipping care packages filled with items such as snacks, drinks, hygiene, health and comfort, entertainment, and encouragement.





Thank you for helping us support those serving far from home.





The Folded Flag

Faith. Family. Freedom. Delivered.