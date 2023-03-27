Tent of Judah Prayer and Revival Ministry

Tent of Judah is a prayer and revival ministry with a heart to see people encounter Jesus, find freedom, be discipled, and get equipped to serve others. We host prayer gatherings, worship nights, outreach, baptisms, ministry training, and community events, and we've seen God move in so many lives already.





As the ministry continues to grow, so do the needs. We're raising funds to help cover outreach supplies, food and water for events, venue costs, sound and ministry equipment, travel, training materials, community needs, and the day-to-day costs that make it possible for us to keep serving.





Every gift helps us say yes to the next person, the next gathering, and the next place God sends us. Whether it's $10 or $1,000, your support helps us continue the work and reach more people with the love and power of Jesus.