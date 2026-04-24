Susie battle of her life

Many know my daughter Susie to be a feisty soul in this world. However, many don't really get to see the side of her she keeps protected. A God fearing young lady. Susie has a forgiving soul. She always teys to help and assist anyone who needs her, even some when they deny her help.





Susie is a mother, a daughter (my daughter), a sister, Aunt, niece, a cousin, and a friend to so many.





Susie recently received the heart crushing diagnosis of Stage 2 Breast Cancer. She is currently undergoing extreme aggressive Her+ metastatic chemotherapy.





Regrettably, this will soon limit her incredible work ethic and she will be unable to work.





I am reaching out for any donations that can be given to help during this emotional, hard, and financial situation.





Susie is very strong, stubborn, and a fighter. With God she will overcome this difficult diagnosis.





If you find the compassion to donate to assist her through this time, it will be gratefully appreciated. However, if you're unable to we understand completely, we do ask you to keep her in your prayers.





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