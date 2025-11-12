Supporting the Schieman Family in Memory of Briggs

There are simply no words for the heartbreak our dear friends Emilie and Eric are experiencing. At 36 weeks into pregnancy, they received the devastating news that their baby boy, Briggs, had passed away.





Instead of this time being filled with anticipation of bringing Briggs home, they are now facing the unimaginable task of saying goodbye while navigating the unexpected costs of honoring Briggs and laying him to rest, including his funeral, burial, memorial headstone, as well as hospital bills and the time Emilie must take away from work.





We are hoping to raise enough funds to help ease some of that financial burden and give Emilie and Eric the space to grieve and be together as a family without having to worry about these expenses.





No amount can lessen the pain of losing Briggs, but our hope is to come together to help carry some of the weight during this incredibly difficult time.





If you are able to donate or share, it would mean so much. Above all, please keep Emilie, Eric, Leo, and sweet baby Briggs close in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the difficult days ahead. 💙