Supporting Sam's Family After His Passing

My friend lost her husband last night. Sam was a devoted husband, a loving father, and one of a kind. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, without expecting anything in return. He was always smiling and joking around. His kids were his pride and joy.





With the cost of living expenses and school starting, life was already stressful, now she is navigating it on her own. I'm raising money to help ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time.





If you aren't able to, please send prayers and good thoughts as they move forward.





Sam would have been 36 tomorrow.