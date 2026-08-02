Supporting Our Blended Family Through Crisis

We're reaching out with heavy hearts but high hopes, asking for support during an incredibly difficult chapter for our family.





Over the last few years, we've faced a chain of overwhelming hardships. After a painful divorce that stripped away my former home, land, vehicles, tools, and livelihood, and left me with massive debt and child support, I was blessed to find my partner, Kayla. Together, we built a blended family rooted in love.





We are currently raising six children in our home, including a set of twin babies, while also taking in and caring for my niece and nephew. We are doing everything in our power to provide a safe, stable, and loving environment for all of them.





Recently, Kayla lost the land and home she inherited after her mother passed away due to family inheritance disputes. Forced to sell, we have moved into an RV. We are facing housing instability, and the weight of everyday expenses, kids' needs, bills, and child support obligations, feels overwhelming right now.





Your support would mean so much to our family as we navigate this season. Thank you for standing with us.