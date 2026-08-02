Supporting My Family's Future

I’m a single parent of 2 doing everything I can to give my children a better life, but carrying the financial responsibility alone has become overwhelming. I make sacrifices and try to continue pushing forward, yet I’m still struggling to keep up with the cost of providing a stable life for my children Our home needs repairs and an extension so they can finally have a room of their own, but the cost is far beyond what I can manage alone. I’ve always tried to handle things myself, but I’ve reached a point where I need a helping hand. I’m not asking because I don’t want to work for what we have—I’m asking because sometimes working hard simply isn’t enough when you’re carrying everything alone. Any contribution, no matter how small, would help ease the burden and bring me closer to giving my children a safe, comfortable home and the future they deserve. If you can’t donate, sharing our story could mean just as much. Thank you for helping a mother who is doing everything she can for her children.