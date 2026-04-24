Supporting My Daughter After Brain Injury

Three years ago, my daughter was in a car accident that changed our lives. She's been recovering since, and I've been her primary caregiver, just the two of us, managing on our own in a different state.





Caregiving is relentless. The daily tasks, the medical needs, the emotional weight, it never stops. I love my daughter deeply, but I'm stretched thin, and I know she needs more support than I alone can give.





I'm raising money to hire a secondhand caregiver who can work alongside me. This person won't replace me, they'll help lighten the load so I can be a better mom and she can have a better life. With extra hands, we can take her out to enjoy Cosmo events, fix the door on her transportation van, and do the extra nice things that matter. I don't want her to be always bedbound. I want her to enjoy life, to have experiences, to feel cared for in ways that go beyond the basics.





Your support would mean so much to both of us. Thank you for standing with my daughter and me.