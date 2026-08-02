Supporting Joshua’s Three Boys

Our family is navigating an incredibly difficult and unexpected loss following the passing of Joshua Taylor, who leaves behind three young sons, ages 6, 4, and 1.5.





While there are many difficult things to navigate in the days ahead, our focus right now is simple: the boys.





At such young ages, they cannot fully understand everything that has happened or the changes that come with losing a parent. What we can do is make sure they continue to have stability, security, and the support they need while their family handles the many immediate and unexpected responsibilities that come with a loss like this.





Taking Care of the Boys

This fundraiser has been created to help ease the financial burden on the family and, most importantly, provide additional support for Joshua's three sons.





There are immediate and unexpected expenses that come with losing someone, particularly when that loss occurs overseas. At the same time, everyday life for three little boys doesn't stop.





They still need consistency. They still need their routines, school, childcare, activities, and the everyday things that allow them to simply be kids.





Funds raised will help with immediate and unexpected expenses surrounding Joshua's passing, while also helping provide for the boys' needs and well-being during this transition and in the months and years ahead.





That may include everyday expenses, childcare, school needs, activities, counseling or grief support if needed, and other costs that help maintain stability and normalcy in their lives. As their immediate needs are met, our hope is to also create additional financial security for their future.





Right now, we want these three boys to be able to continue being 6, 4, and 1.5, surrounded by people who love them and protected, as much as possible, from the financial stress and uncertainty that can accompany a loss like this.





A Community Behind Them

Every contribution, large or small, will go toward helping care for and build a future for his three sons.





If you aren't able to contribute financially, sharing this page and keeping the boys in your prayers means just as much.





Thank you for loving them, supporting them, and helping make sure Joshua's boys are taken care of, today and in all the years ahead.





With love and gratitude,

On behalf of Joshua's family and his three boys