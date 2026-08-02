Supporting Dennis’s Family

Hi everyone,





This fundraiser has been established for Ashley and her two young daughters following the unexpected loss of their beloved husband and father, Dennis.





Dennis, from Uganda, and Ashley, from America, shared a beautiful marriage of almost 10 years and were blessed with two beautiful daughters. While visiting his family in Uganda with their oldest daughter, Dennis was involved in a tragic accident that took his life. We give praise that he is now home with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, but we also grieve with his family as they navigate life without their beloved husband and daddy.





There is so much to say about the kind of person Dennis was and the impact he leaves behind. If you had the privilege of knowing him, you know that he would stop whatever he was doing to engage with you and truly get to know what was going on in your life. You know that he loved and served others well in Jesus’ name, and you know how deeply he loved his family.





As Ashley and the girls face the difficult days ahead, we ask for your prayers for God’s comfort, strength, and provision as they learn to navigate life one day at a time without their dear husband and daddy.





If you feel led, we invite you to link arms with us as the body of Christ and as a community of friends, family, and coworkers to help support this family during this tremendous loss. Any contribution, prayer, or act of kindness is deeply appreciated.





Thank you for your love, support, and prayers.



