Support the Sunrise Ranch Dome Restoration Fund

Be part of a legacy that will last for generations.





Built in 1976 and now listed on the Colorado State Register of Historic Properties, the Sunrise Ranch Dome has welcomed music, learning, celebration, and community for 50 years.

The Dome now requires essential restoration, electrical and safety upgrades, and architectural and permitting work. The initial fundraising goal of $50,000 will support the professional plans needed to begin this vital restoration.





Every gift—large or small—becomes part of the Dome’s enduring legacy, helping preserve this remarkable place and prepare it to inspire generations for the next 50 years and beyond.



