Support Officer Fileds

Support Officer Davon Fields





If you believe in due process, collective bargaining, labor rights, and supporting our law enforcement men and women, please consider donating to support Akron Police Officer Davon Fields during this difficult time.





This is the only official fundraising page, sponsored by the Akron FOP Lodge 7.

Here’s what you should know:

Officer Fields was involved in a tragic critical incident that resulted in the death of an armed 15-year-old suspect. Following the incident, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) conducted an independent investigation. The matter was presented to a grand jury, which declined to bring criminal charges.

Nearly 500 days later, Officer Fields was unceremoniously fired by the Mayor and Safety Service Director.

We believe this decision was unjust and inconsistent with the facts of the case, Officer Fields' training, and the department's policies and procedures.

Officer Fields did not ask for this fundraiser. The Akron FOP Lodge 7 is organizing this effort because we believe every worker deserves due process, a fair application of labor agreements, and the presumption that disciplinary actions should be based on facts rather than political considerations.

Donate here if you agree. Thank you for your support, prayers, and solidarity.

Akron FOP Lodge 7



