Support My Journey to Becoming a Commercial Driver

I’m reaching out to ask for a little help toward an important goal I’m working hard to achieve: getting my Class B CDL and starting a career in commercial driving.





Getting my CDL would give me an opportunity to learn a valuable skill, find more stable employment, and build a better future for myself. I’m committed to putting in the time and effort required to study, complete the training, pass the exams, and earn my license.





The costs of CDL training, testing, permits, transportation, and other requirements can add up quickly. That’s why I’m asking for help. Any money raised will go directly toward the expenses involved in getting my CDL.



