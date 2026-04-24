Support My Journey: AC Technician Tools Fund





My Story





My name is Samuel I’m an AC & Refrigeration technician.





I have the skill and the passion to work, but I don’t have the tools. Without the right tools, I can’t start, and without work, I can’t provide for myself.





I’m raising ₦150,000 to buy my professional AC tools. These tools will be the key that opens the door to my business and my future.





I believe with your help, I can start earning, stand on my own, and even help others along the way.





If you can support me, no amount is too small.

WhatsApp me:https://wa.me/2348121148953





Thank you for believing in me. God bless you.



