Support for the Shahady Family & medical recovery

Please join us in providing support for Amy, Jackson, and Millie as they mourn the loss of their son and brother, John Bennett.





Unfortunately, John Bennett had bilateral dystocia which caused his umbilical cord to become compressed and cut off his oxygen supply in the birth canal. Amy suffered severe pelvic separation and internal bruising, which will require weeks of physical therapy. Jackson is their only source of income and will be heading taking care of the family while Amy recovers. The funds raised will go directly to medical, and financial needs.





We ask that the family be given privacy in their time of grief, and that there is understanding as they may not be up for visitors.





Thank you so much for your love and support.