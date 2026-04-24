Support for Moms Spending More Time at Home

I'm raising funds to help moms who need to work have more time at home with their kids.





Moms interested in this program will submit an application online with a cover letter and details about their current time commitment to home care and work, along with their monetary needs and what amount they feel they need to give their children enough attention and care. They'll also share how much time they currently have to dedicate to caring for their children versus how much time they believe would be most beneficial for everyone.





We'll narrow applications down to 10 and conduct interviews, with verification as needed.





Your support would help make this possible.

each year that we reach our goal applications will be evaluated and all of the funds will be distributed in the same way.





We would love to hear your story so if you feel connected to the cause please send any video submission to help the mission. Let people know why you need this and so does our future generation.





For those that are chosen to receive funds, if you take some of the extra time you have to create a more secure future for you and your children please share that with us as well. We will share on our socials and hopefully inspire other to take a similar path. If you choose to make a video submission please let us know if you want to be tagged.