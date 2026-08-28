Support for Missionary Family After Attack

I'm an independent missionary from America who has lived in the Philippines for 9 years. I was recently attacked and beaten, and I'm in dire need of support right now.





My family and I are facing immediate hardship. The funds will help cover Food, School supplies, Bibles, Clothes, and reading glasses for my family. I also need help with medical bills from my injuries and legal counsel as I work through what happened.





Your support would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with my family and me.