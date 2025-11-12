Supplies for Families in Crisis

Hi, I'm Kwasi. I used to volunteer with missions here in Indianapolis, and I'm passionate about supporting seniors, kids, and families who've been impacted by crisis. My goal is to supply people with generators, wood, and drywall, essentials that some have lost far more than what I'm asking to help with. I want them to know that God sent an angel to help.





I reached out to the mayor and others, and while I haven't gotten the response I hoped for, I'm not giving up on my faith. I was raised in churches, Wheeler Mission, Good News, Holy Cross, and St. Vincent de Paul, where I volunteered for years and learned the importance of showing up for people in need.





I know I have my own challenges, but right now my heart is on helping others first. If you have questions, I'm willing to answer them. Thank you for standing with me and the families we're serving. God bless.