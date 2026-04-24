Suicide Awareness Billboard

September is suicide Awareness Month. It is also the month that I lost my army veteran son. 22 a day is the average for vet suicide. I would like to have a billboard in memory of my son and to bring awareness and hope for anyone who's contemplating taking their own life. If this is something that's dear to your heart, please consider donating. I've already been in touch with the company that owns the Billboards, and they are willing to work with me, to get it up by Sept 1st. Thank you.