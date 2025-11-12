Standing With Esther White in Faith, Prayer & Love

Our family is walking through an incredibly difficult season following the loss of George William White, Sr., a deeply loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

As Esther grieves the loss of her husband and best friend of 53 years, she is also facing the financial challenges that come with losing a spouse. This fundraiser will help with funeral expenses, mortgage payments, utilities, household bills, and other immediate living expenses, giving Esther some stability and peace of mind in the months ahead.

George spent his life caring for others, quietly helping whenever he saw a need. Now, we have an opportunity to surround Esther with that same love and generosity.

If God places it on your heart to give, any amount is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to give, please keep Esther and the White family in your prayers and consider sharing this fundraiser.

“Carry each other’s burdens.” — Galatians 6:2