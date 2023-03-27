Stand with us: A Fight for Truth and Restoration

Dear friends, family, and fact-checkers,





In the midst of building our dreams- growing our family, our farm and the businesses we built from the ground up- our lives were abruptly turned upside down by a nightmare we never saw coming. My husband was falsely accused of a serious crime. After enduring the agonizing stress of a full investigation my husband was vindicated when law enforcement concluded that the accuser was a consenting adult and there was no probable cause to support the allegations. We thought we could finally breathe, heal, and put this trauma behind us. Instead, the same discredited allegations were published by the Kansas City Star over a series of articles. To clear my husband’s name, we fought back by filing a defamation lawsuit.





We are letting the official record speak for itself, and we encourage anyone to review the court docket. Because litigation remains ongoing, we are limiting ourselves to mentioning matters already contained in the public record. The full court docket is public and can be viewed here: Missouri Case.net Full Docket





If you scroll to the docket entry dated 05/23/2025, you will find a sworn affidavit alongside the police records. For quick reference, scroll down to page 37 to read the **Case Disposition**—the official police document that formally closes an investigation. It confirms that the case was closed due to a lack of probable cause. You can view that specific filing directly here: Affidavit & Police Report





The Real Impact

The impact on our family has been devastating. Beyond the damage to my husband’s livelihood and our reputation in the community, our basic sense of safety has been compromised. We went from building a future to watching everything we love and have worked for be threatened with destruction. We know that God is our ultimate defender, but He has provided us with a way to seek justice here on earth through a court system modeled after His own heavenly court.





Why We Are Fighting (And Why It Matters)

We are turning to the court system to hold my husband's accuser and this publication accountable. Lawsuits against massive media conglomerates are notoriously difficult to win. Yet, despite the defendants' attempts to use their substantial resources to dismiss our lawsuit, to date every single one of our claims against the newspaper have survived and will proceed to trial. A partial dismissal was granted for one claim against the other defendant.





On the public docket under the date 07/23/2025, you will find the Order denying Motion for Summary Judgment, granting in part Motion to Dismiss, and denying Motion to Strike. You can read the court’s official ruling allowing us to move forward here: Court Order 1 and Court Order 2





For a detailed overview of the lawsuit and the exact falsehoods we are fighting, you can read the official press release from our attorneys here: Dhillon Law Press Release (refreshing the page a few times or using the “hide the distracting item” feature in your browser helps to avoid the pop-up).





As the legal process unfolds and discovery has brought more facts and evidence to light, we believe our case has only grown stronger. Please understand this fight is about more than just us. We are fighting to prevent what happened to our family from happening to yours. Our victories in court will send a powerful message: the media cannot publicly humiliate people based on false allegations.





How You Can Help

A defamation lawsuit of this scale comes with astronomical costs. Up until now, we have funded this legal battle entirely on our own to secure these initial court victories. Confident in the strength of this case, and as we transition to a new phase of these proceedings, I am setting aside my pride to ask for your support. The funds raised here will go towards sustaining this fight, to specifically cover:





Legal, court and trial expenses





Basic needs to keep our family safe and sustained while we force the truth into the light





Your generosity, shares, and prayers will be an olive branch of hope. Whether you contribute to our legal fund, purchase a bag of American Joe Coffee to support our small business, or simply share our story, we are grateful.





We deeply appreciate every bit of support. Please forgive our silence online as we navigate this heavy season—we may not have the capacity to reply to every message, and as we are in active litigation we will not be able to discuss the case beyond what is already in the official public record. Your prayers and shares mean everything to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us, believing in the truth, and helping us fight for restitution during the hardest season of our lives.





With gratitude,





Corie Lucky







